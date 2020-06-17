Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild

This footage was filmed and produced on 26 June 2020.

Liverpool FC have ended a three-decade drought to become Premier League champions.

And what a period it has been for the Reds: they won the European Champions League and the Club World Cup in the past year.

Now they have crowned it all with a championship they have been looking for since Coach Kenny Dalglish won it 30 years ago.

Chelsea assisted them to make it past the final hurdle.

The players who watched the game live celebrated with champagne.

Fans boozed into the night.

And there were flares and fireworks.

Liverpool City Council turned the red light on.

Manchester City offered congratulations in a tweet: “Congratulations for Liverpool fans, the manager, the players.

Well deserved.

Good champion.” Klopp will now go down in Anfield folklore after he guided Liverpool to the elusive Premier League crown.

And it was won with seven games remaining.