HCS looking at multiple options for students to learn in the fall

Sherman.

Thanks for joining us for news 12 now at 11.

While graduations are happening this week in hamilton county, a school reopening task force is trying to finalize a reopening plan for the fall.

We have a look at what that might look like in tonight's top local story.

As school gets another day closer to starting in hamilton county, a survey of 25- thousand people, mostly parents, shows over 40 percent would be ready to go back to in-person schooling giving the situation with covid-19.

The survey was detailed in a zoom reopening panel discussion with over 500 people joining in.

Though the reopening task force has not yet released the proposed phased plan, they did take questions, giving answers to stuff like schooling options.

For that they say they're looking at three options for families, traditional in-person schooling, at-home virtual remote learning and an expansion of virtual school.

Chief schools officer neelie parker: "hcs at-home learning would allow our students to stay aligned with their zoned schools."

Chief schools officer neelie parker: "but the virtual school however would be literally formally enrolling in a school that is a virtual learning environment."

School officials say enrolling in the remote learning option would mean the student would be committed to that option for the semester.

Officials also discussed how remote learning might impact extracurricular activities and sports.

Chief operations officer justin robertson: "if you choose that remote learning we are leaning toward kids being able to participate in athletics and extracurricular just as if they were in the school setting."

As for coronavirus cases, the panel addressed how the school might handle if someone tests positive they say they are working to establish policy.

Director of jrotc lt.

Col.

Bill brooks: "what i can tell you is that we will have a policy and mechanism in place to separate that child in a safe manner, make sure they are not mingling with unaffected students."

The panel was asked about considerations for attendance given the situation.

They say student attendance will be required and they'll be working with the school board to flesh out a policy for student attendance.

A draft of the proposed reopening plan is set to be released tomorrow.

School board will likely take a vote on it thursday.

School starts