The accolade goes to someone for whatever reason went above and beyond the call of duty helping others.

Thursday, U.S. Representative Lois Frankel bestowed upon one fortunate person a local hero award.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel gives out local hero award

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5'S TODD WILSON SHOWS YOU THE"LOCAL HERO" INSPIRING SOUTHFLORIDA.<< (SOT) TODAY WE'RE GOING TOMEET ONE OF OUR COMMUNITYHEROES.

NATS: (VO) THURSDAYAFTERNOON U S REPRESENTATIVELOIS FRANKEL RECOGNIZED ALOCAL HERO DURING A VIRTUALCELEBRATION.

(SOT) (LOISFRANKEL) SO TODAY WE'RE GOINGTO INTRODUCE, DRUM ROLL, OURFIRST RECIPIENT AND FRANCKYPIERRE PAUL.

NATS: (VO)FRANCKY IS WELL KNOWN FORHELPING THE HOMELESS WHO LIVEIN JOHN PRINCE PARK IN LAKEWORTH.

DEBRA SANTOS NOMINATEDHIM FOR THE LOCAL HERO AWARD.(SOT) (DEBRA SANTOS) INOMINATED FRANCKY AS THE LOCALHERO BECAUSE AS WE WERE ALLTHE IMINENT UNKNOWN OF THECOVID-19 MANY OF US WERE JUSTSTAYING HOME.

AND FRANCKYREMAINED TRUE TO HIS MISSION,PROVIDING MEALS TO HIS TENTCITY FAMILY.

NATS: (VO)FRANCKY SAYS HE'S DRIVEN TOHELP THE LESS FORTUNATE DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC.

(SOT)(FRANCKYPIERRE PAUL) THE WORLDCONTINUES TO STAND STILL,WE'RE DEALING WITH APOPULATION THAT IS VOICELESS.AND WE HAD ORGANIZATIONS THATWERE OPEN TO THIS POPULATIONBUT HAS SINCE CLOSED.

NATS:(VO) FRANCKY SAYS THE MOSTIMPORTANT THING HE DOES FORTHE HOMELESS IS TO SPEAK LIFEINTO THEM.

(SOT 6:29:15) 11SEC A LOT OF THEM HAVE LOSTHOPE AND WHO THEY ARE, THEY'REIDENTITY, BECAUSE THE WORLDSAYS THAT ONCE YOU'RE HOMELESSYOU'RE HOMELESS PERIOD.

NATS:(VO) HE SAYS PALM BEACH COUNTYONLY HAS ONE HOMELESS SHELTERAT THE MOMENT.

JUNE 2ND THEFOLKS LIVING AT JOHN PRINCEPARK WERE SUPPOSED TO BEMOVED.

BUT BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC HE SAYS THAT MOVE HASBEEN POSTPONED.

(SOT 6:30:02)9 SEC THE COUNTY IS WORKING TOGET EVERYONE TESTED, FILTEREDOUT, SO WHEN THE FACILITY ISREADY TO BE OPENED EVERYONE ISREADY TO TRANSITION OVERTHERE.

NATS: (VO) FRANCKY SAYSAS MUCH AS HE ENRICHES THEIRLIVES THEY ABUNDANTLY GIVE TOHIS.

HE SAYS HIS MISSION INLIFE IS TRULY BLESSED.

IN PALMBEACH COUNTY, TODD WILSON,WPTV NC 5.