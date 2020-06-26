Global  

President Trump visits Fincantieri Marinette Marine
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:35s - Published
President Trump spent his afternoon in Northeast Wisconsin on Thursday.

He toured the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard and spoke to nearly 700 people at a private event there.

INMARINETTE JulianaFalk NBC 26.SUPPORTERS ANDPROTESTERS





