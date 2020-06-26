Council of Dads S01E10 Fight Or Flight - Series Finale

Council of Dads 1x10 "Fight Or Flight" Season 1 Episode 10 Promo trailer HD (Series Finale) - Anthony arrives at the storm-ravaged Perry home to find Robin and Theo in peril, and Oliver puts all his medical skills to work when Sage goes into early labor.

Meanwhile, the future of the Crab Shack is left hanging in the balance from the storm damage and the Perry kids grapple with the stunning news about Luly.

Hilarie Burton and David Walton guest star.

Starring: Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, J.

August Richards