Elijah McClain's Case Gets New Investigation Amid Calls For Justice
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Elijah McClain's Case Gets New Investigation Amid Calls For Justice
The 23-year-old died after an altercation with Aurora police last year.
DA defends decision not to charge Aurora police in death of Elijah McClain as case garners national attention

Dave Young, the prosecutor who determined there was no criminal wrongdoing by Aurora police officers...
Gov. Polis looks for options amid growing pressure to re-investigate Elijah McClain's death [Video]

Gov. Polis looks for options amid growing pressure to re-investigate Elijah McClain's death

Amid renewed calls both locally and nationally for justice, Governor Jared Polis announced Wednesday that he is looking into what his office can do to respond to the death of Elijah McClain, the..

Colorado Gov. instructs legal counsel to examine Elijah McClain case [Video]

Colorado Gov. instructs legal counsel to examine Elijah McClain case

Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that he has instructed his legal counsel to examine the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain.

Death Of Elijah McClain Gains Global Attention [Video]

Death Of Elijah McClain Gains Global Attention

Nearly a year after Elijah McClain was killed following an altercation with Aurora Police, national and international calls for an investigation have made their way to lawmakers and law enforcement in..

