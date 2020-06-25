110 Years of Alfa Romeo Tour - Documentation Centre
To commemorate a milestone that very few automakers can match, Alfa Romeo today celebrates its 110th anniversary, reopening the doors to its historic museum in Arese, Italy, while following all current health and safety guidelines.
The brand invites fans from around the world to see new sections of the museum, enjoy exclusive video content and join the celebration festivities online.
