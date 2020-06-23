China muscle flexing: US reviews troop deployment after India-China tensions rise | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:48s - Published 5 minutes ago China muscle flexing: US reviews troop deployment after India-China tensions rise | Oneindia News Centre sends teams of experts to review Covid-19 situation in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana where positivity rate is high; First faceoff in Galwan was in early May, reveals MEA and Chinese ambassador; US is reviewing its forces deployment in view of threat from China in Asian countries, including India; 88 killed in lightning strikes, thunderstorms in Bihar; Pakistan PM Imran Khan slammed for 'calling Osama bin Laden a martyr in parliament; Liverpool crowned premier league champions without kicking a ball after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City and more news 0

