Greenland Trailer - Starring Gerard Butler (Den of Thieves, Angel Has Fallen) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Serenity), the film follows one family's dangerous journey for survival as an unstoppable comet hurtles towards a devastating collision with Earth.

Whitee 🦅🦅 I gotta see tht movie Greenland the trailer was too fye 27 minutes ago

GYCO! Take a look at the first trailer for @stxintl 's #Greenland #starring Gerard Butler. Watch now:https://t.co/h3a8evVMWf 16 minutes ago

📸 RT @CultureCrave : Comets are coming to destroy Earth in first trailer for ‘Greenland’ ☄️ The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, a… 7 minutes ago

Donald Slater @JoeMacGregor At 2.21 in the trailer - what happened to all of Greenland's ice?? 4 minutes ago