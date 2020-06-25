Global  

'Greenland' Trailer
Greenland Trailer - Starring Gerard Butler (Den of Thieves, Angel Has Fallen) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Serenity), the film follows one family's dangerous journey for survival as an unstoppable comet hurtles towards a devastating collision with Earth.

Related news from verified sources

Gerard Butler Outruns a Comet Destroying the Earth in First ‘Greenland’ Trailer (Video)

Gerard Butler Outruns a Comet Destroying the Earth in First ‘Greenland’ Trailer (Video) “The sky is on fire,” Gerard Butler’s young son says in the first trailer for “Greenland,”...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller


Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' Trailer Debuts Ahead of August Release Date - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming thriller Greenland is here! Here’s a synopsis of the upcoming film: A...
Just Jared - Published



Tweets about this

donald_glacier

Donald Slater @JoeMacGregor At 2.21 in the trailer - what happened to all of Greenland's ice?? 4 minutes ago

1Nikko_

📸 RT @CultureCrave: Comets are coming to destroy Earth in first trailer for ‘Greenland’ ☄️ The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, a… 7 minutes ago

sahabatkrm

Open Bo Murah Avail Jabodetabek Jakarta Bogor dll https://t.co/O90F7lqITX info Greenland Trailer #1 (2020) | Movieclips Trailers Trend Kini Movie news 7 minutes ago

getyourcomicon

GYCO! Take a look at the first trailer for @stxintl's #Greenland #starring Gerard Butler. Watch now:https://t.co/h3a8evVMWf 16 minutes ago

AntiqueDust

AntiqueDust This looks awesome! #GREENLAND Trailer (2020) https://t.co/d2DiABkoT0 via @YouTube 24 minutes ago

M_whitee11

Whitee 🦅🦅 I gotta see tht movie Greenland the trailer was too fye 27 minutes ago

Alex82578926

Alex Greenland - Official Trailer https://t.co/WsZeIrzYq9 https://t.co/bjuXKLv91L 35 minutes ago

CaffreyEj

🐝aWorkInProgressIvism⚫️🌎🏀👁C TRE45ONOusNaZIS 2( GREENLAND Trailer (2020) https://t.co/kzw3sBqfPv via @YouTube 38 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gerard Butler In 'Greenland' First Trailer [Video]

Gerard Butler In 'Greenland' First Trailer

Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn and more star in this first trailer for 'Greenland'. A family struggles for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. This trailer is in HD.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:29Published
Greenland movie (2020) - Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin [Video]

Greenland movie (2020) - Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin

Greenland movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:39Published
Greenland with Gerard Butler - Official Trailer [Video]

Greenland with Gerard Butler - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the disaster thriller movie Greenland, directed by Ric Roman Waugh. It stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor and David..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:28Published