Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Senate backs bill to punish China over HK
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:57s - Published
U.S. Senate backs bill to punish China over HK

U.S. Senate backs bill to punish China over HK

[NFA] The U.S. Senate passed a bill to punish those who back China's efforts to restrict Hong Kong's autonomy on Thursday.

Ryan Brooks reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Rebuking China, Senate moves to protect Hong Kong autonomy

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a bipartisan rebuke of China, the Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


News Brief: GOP Police Reform Bill, India And China Clash, Wealthy Spending Slows

Senate Republicans will release a police reform bill. India and China clash on the Himalayan Border....
NPR - Published

US Senate passes China sanctions bill over Hong Kong

Bipartisan legislation targets officials and banks that undermine city’s autonomy
FT.com - Published



Tweets about this

DPatel2110

Mark 45 🇮🇳🇮🇱 RT @Reuters: The U.S. Senate passed legislation that would impose mandatory sanctions on people or companies that back efforts by China to… 16 seconds ago

Ling57153468

smallpotato RT @Reuters: U.S. Senate backs bill to punish China over Hong Kong https://t.co/PNqPDgmfGF https://t.co/74KmkhZA4x 1 minute ago

BonnieWong831

Bonnie Wong RT @Reuters: Senate backs bill to punish China over Hong Kong https://t.co/z722DQMThT https://t.co/L5TGDDVUKZ 2 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters The U.S. Senate passed legislation that would impose mandatory sanctions on people or companies that back efforts b… https://t.co/K4wJo4XF7s 4 minutes ago

on9boyon799

Giraffe RT @globeandmail: U.S. Senate backs bill to punish China over Hong Kong https://t.co/oqdllUlHqY https://t.co/EEVnkBOnL6 4 minutes ago

DebbieE46116279

Debbie Eaton RT @GlobalVision_UK: The U.S. Senate has passed legislation that would impose mandatory sanctions on people or companies that back efforts… 8 minutes ago