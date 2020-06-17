[NFA] The U.S. Senate passed a bill to punish those who back China's efforts to restrict Hong Kong's autonomy on Thursday.

U.S. Senate backs bill to punish China over HK

Bipartisan legislation targets officials and banks that undermine city’s autonomy

Senate Republicans will release a police reform bill. India and China clash on the Himalayan Border....

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a bipartisan rebuke of China, the Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a...