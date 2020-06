Fuel price hike: Samajhwadi Party workers protest in front of Vidhan Sabha

Samajhwadi Party workers protested against the hike of fuel price in front of Vidhan Sabha on June 26.

Party workers with banners in hand demanded the central government to roll back the spike in prices.

Police did lathi charged to remove the protestors from the spot and later detained them.

Currently, petrol price in Lucknow is shooting up to Rs 80.75 per litre and diesel price up to 72.18 per litre.