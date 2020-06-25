Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:31s - Published
Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand are handed the right to host the 2023 Women's World Cup soccer tournament

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

This is the moment Australia and New Zealand were announced as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup hosts

FIFA have announced that Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 2023 Women's World Cup.
SBS - Published Also reported by •BBC SportSeattle TimesBBC News


Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia and New Zealand to host

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women's World Cup, governing body Fifa announces.
BBC News - Published



Tweets about this

sunaga_322

すなが →ᕙ( ˙-˙ )ᕗ RT @Reuters: ‘Just the best feeling in the world’: Soccer fans and players rejoiced in Australia and New Zealand after the two countries we… 2 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup: https://t.co/mydKfsb4hv #NewZealand 11 minutes ago

vincentmenezes

Vincent Menezes “Just the best feeling in the world.” #Soccer fans and players rejoiced in #Australia and #New_Zealand after the t… https://t.co/vBcHh5i7L3 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sydney Opera House lit up for World Cup bid [Video]

Sydney Opera House lit up for World Cup bid

The iconic Sydney Opera House was lit up in blue and green to celebrate the joint Australian-New Zealand bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, just a few hours before FIFA makes its decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:01Published
Celebrations Down Under after successful World Cup bid [Video]

Celebrations Down Under after successful World Cup bid

Australian and New Zealand's women soccer players let out almighty roars, burst into applause and pumped their fists in celebration in the early hours of Friday after their countries' joint bid for the..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:51Published
Australia-NZ World Cup 'a game changer for region' [Video]

Australia-NZ World Cup 'a game changer for region'

Australia and New Zealand are celebrating winning a joint bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:39Published