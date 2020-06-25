Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup
Australia and New Zealand are handed the right to host the 2023 Women's World Cup soccer tournament
すなが →ᕙ( ˙-˙ )ᕗ RT @Reuters: ‘Just the best feeling in the world’: Soccer fans and players rejoiced in Australia and New Zealand after the two countries we… 2 minutes ago
One News Page (Australia) Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup: https://t.co/mydKfsb4hv #NewZealand 11 minutes ago
Vincent Menezes “Just the best feeling in the world.”
#Soccer fans and players rejoiced in #Australia and #New_Zealand after the t… https://t.co/vBcHh5i7L3 16 minutes ago
Sydney Opera House lit up for World Cup bidThe iconic Sydney Opera House was lit up in blue and green to celebrate the joint Australian-New Zealand bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, just a few hours before FIFA makes its decision.
Celebrations Down Under after successful World Cup bidAustralian and New Zealand's women soccer players let out almighty roars, burst into applause and pumped their fists in celebration in the early hours of Friday after their countries' joint bid for the..
Australia-NZ World Cup 'a game changer for region'Australia and New Zealand are celebrating winning a joint bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.