Chicago Pride Fest Holding Virtual Events, Performances This Weekend
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:49s - Published
The 51st annual Chicago Pride Parade would have been this weekend.

Instead, Chicago Pride Fest is holding virtual events online this year due to the pandemic.

