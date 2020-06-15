Global  

Kanye West Partners With Gap To Create New Yeezy Clothing Line
According to Business Insider, as a teenager, Kanye West worked at a Gap store in Chicago.

Now, as a billionaire rapper and entrepreneur, he's teaming up with the iconic, yet struggling brand to create a new Yeezy clothing collection.

The line will be called Yeezy Gap and will hit Gap stores and be sold online in 2021.

Gap didn't disclose the financial details of their deal, but said that the "multi-year partnership" would give Yeezy royalties and possibly equity.

West and his design team will create the co-branded apparel line for men, women, and children.

Gap calls it a "next-level partnership" and says they're excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family.

Kanye tweeted, "YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER"

