Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

We are not done yet, warns Bayern Munich coach Flick
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:25s - Published
We are not done yet, warns Bayern Munich coach Flick

We are not done yet, warns Bayern Munich coach Flick

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick says his team are far from done with the season after securing their record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Hansi Flick admits league title is 'interim' stop in Bayern treble hunt

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick admitted that winning the Bundesliga title is just an "interim goal"...
News24 - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bayern Munich intend to win DFB Pokal as Frankfurt try to make impossible possible [Video]

Bayern Munich intend to win DFB Pokal as Frankfurt try to make impossible possible

Bayern Munich are determined to win the DFB Pokal final according to coach Hansi Flick with his side facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the semis on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:00Published
Bundesliga match preview: Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf [Video]

Bundesliga match preview: Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf

Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick looks ahead to his side's Bundesliga clash with Dusseldorf at home on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Bayern Munich triumph in Der Klassiker [Video]

Bayern Munich triumph in Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick and Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre reflect on Tuesday's clash at the Westfalstadion, which saw Bayern triumph 1-0.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published