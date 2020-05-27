We are not done yet, warns Bayern Munich coach Flick
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick says his team are far from done with the season after securing their record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown.
Bayern Munich intend to win DFB Pokal as Frankfurt try to make impossible possibleBayern Munich are determined to win the DFB Pokal final according to coach Hansi Flick with his side facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the semis on Wednesday.
Bundesliga match preview: Bayern Munich v DusseldorfBayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick looks ahead to his side's Bundesliga clash with Dusseldorf at home on Saturday.
Bayern Munich triumph in Der KlassikerBayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick and Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre reflect on Tuesday's clash at the Westfalstadion, which saw Bayern triumph 1-0.