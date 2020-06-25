Global  

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare If successful, the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act would leave 23 million Americans without healthcare.

The Trump administration asserts that the program is invalid because only two of the three main provisions of the act are being enforced by Congress.

The administration argues that all three must work together.

Noel J.

Francisco, Solicitor General The Affordable Care Act has been challenged on the state level in Texas.

Most of the law was left untouched by the Supreme Court.

While Republicans have repeated the mantra of "repeal and replace" Obamacare, they have offered no alternative to insure Americans.

The action by the Trump administration comes amid a surge in daily cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. On Thursday, nearly 40,000 new cases were reported in one day.

It is the highest number of daily cases in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

