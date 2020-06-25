Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court
to Strike Down Obamacare If successful, the dismantling of the
Affordable Care Act would leave
23 million Americans without healthcare.
The Trump administration asserts
that the program is invalid because
only two of the three main provisions
of the act are being enforced by Congress.
The administration argues
that all three must work together.
Noel J.
Francisco, Solicitor General The Affordable Care Act has been
challenged on the state level in
Texas.
Most of the law was left
untouched by the Supreme Court.
While Republicans have repeated the
mantra of "repeal and replace" Obamacare,
they have offered no alternative to insure Americans.
The action by the Trump administration
comes amid a surge in daily
cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. On Thursday, nearly 40,000 new cases were reported
in one day.
It is the highest number of daily cases
in the U.S. since the pandemic began.