Waterspout forms after storm along coast of southern Thailand

A huge waterspout tornado was seen sweeping across the ocean in southern Thailand’s west coast, yesterday afternoon (June 25).

The water funnel in an elephant trunk shape started during a rain storm, surrounded by dark grey clouds in Krabi province.

Wildlife officer Jampen Phompakdee from the Than Bok Khorani National Park recorded the long, thin water funnels stretching down from above the dark clouds into the ocean.

Workers were amazed with the huge tornado that only lasted for ten minutes before disappearing.

Jampen said: ''It was the most incredible phenomenon that we saw in the ocean.

We wish it would not come close to the shore.'' Waterspouts are intense columns of swirling tornado clouds that form over a body of water.

They are most commonly found in subtropical areas and disappear shortly after they come into contact with land.

Thailand's humid Southeast Asian climate combined with fierce thunderstorms can often give rise to waterspouts in coastal areas.

The country has been experiencing powerful tropical storms for the last two months as the country moves into its hot summer rainy season.