Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Waterspout forms after storm along coast of southern Thailand
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Waterspout forms after storm along coast of southern Thailand

Waterspout forms after storm along coast of southern Thailand

A huge waterspout tornado was seen sweeping across the ocean in southern Thailand’s west coast, yesterday afternoon (June 25).

The water funnel in an elephant trunk shape started during a rain storm, surrounded by dark grey clouds in Krabi province.

Wildlife officer Jampen Phompakdee from the Than Bok Khorani National Park recorded the long, thin water funnels stretching down from above the dark clouds into the ocean.

Workers were amazed with the huge tornado that only lasted for ten minutes before disappearing.

Jampen said: ''It was the most incredible phenomenon that we saw in the ocean.

We wish it would not come close to the shore.'' Waterspouts are intense columns of swirling tornado clouds that form over a body of water.

They are most commonly found in subtropical areas and disappear shortly after they come into contact with land.

Thailand's humid Southeast Asian climate combined with fierce thunderstorms can often give rise to waterspouts in coastal areas.

The country has been experiencing powerful tropical storms for the last two months as the country moves into its hot summer rainy season.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Heartwarming moment frightened deer stranded in sea is helped back to beach [Video]

Heartwarming moment frightened deer stranded in sea is helped back to beach

This is the heartwarming moment a wild deer was rescued after being found stranded in the sea. The spooked animal bolted from nearby woodland and plunged into the clear blue ocean in Nakhon Si..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:53Published
Elephant found dead after suffering for months with gun shot wound [Video]

Elephant found dead after suffering for months with gun shot wound

An elephant was found dead after suffering months of infection from gunshot wounds before drowning by drinking water which flooded its lungs. Rangers noticed the lifeless jumbo floating in a shallow..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:22Published
Spinning waterspout tornado looms over Thai coast as beachgoers play in sea [Video]

Spinning waterspout tornado looms over Thai coast as beachgoers play in sea

A large spinning waterspout tornado formed during a storm off the coast of Thailand on Wednesday afternoon (June 17). The elephant trunk shaped funnel was seen stretching from dark grey clouds into..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published