Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scary grey waterspout sweeps across ocean in southern Thailand
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 06:55s - Published
Scary grey waterspout sweeps across ocean in southern Thailand

Scary grey waterspout sweeps across ocean in southern Thailand

A huge waterspout tornado was seen sweeping across the ocean in southern Thailand’s west coast.

The water funnel in an elephant trunk shape started during a rain storm, surrounded by dark grey clouds in Krabi province.

Wildlife officer Jampen Phompakdee from the Than Bok Khorani National Park recorded the long, thin water funnels stretching down from above the dark clouds into the ocean.

Workers were amazed with the huge tornado that only lasted for ten minutes before disappearing.

Jampen said: ''It was the most incredible phenomenon that we saw in the ocean.

We wish it would not come close to the shore.'' Waterspouts are intense columns of swirling tornado clouds that form over a body of water.

They are most commonly found in subtropical areas and disappear shortly after they come into contact with land.

Thailand's humid Southeast Asian climate combined with fierce thunderstorms can often give rise to waterspouts in coastal areas.

The country has been experiencing powerful tropical storms for the last two months as the country moves into its hot summer rainy season.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Waterspout forms after storm along coast of southern Thailand [Video]

Waterspout forms after storm along coast of southern Thailand

A huge waterspout tornado was seen sweeping across the ocean in southern Thailand’s west coast, yesterday afternoon (June 25). The water funnel in an elephant trunk shape started during a rain..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published
Kayaker collects shocking amount of plastic pollution from beach sea in southern Thailand [Video]

Kayaker collects shocking amount of plastic pollution from beach sea in southern Thailand

A tour guide was shocked after finding plastic pollution floating in the sea when he went out kayaking at a popular destination in Krabi, southern Thailand. Tawich Suwanpiam had paddled out his..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:47Published
Heartwarming moment frightened deer stranded in sea is helped back to beach [Video]

Heartwarming moment frightened deer stranded in sea is helped back to beach

This is the heartwarming moment a wild deer was rescued after being found stranded in the sea. The spooked animal bolted from nearby woodland and plunged into the clear blue ocean in Nakhon Si..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:53Published