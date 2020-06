Reese Witherspoon has confessed that she had no idea what homosexuality was until she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

Levi Joule RT @gayexpress : Reese Witherspoon has revealed in an interview that she “didn’t understand what homosexuality was” until she moved to Los A… 6 hours ago

Jan-pol aka CUTE RT @BazaarUK : Reese Witherspoon admits she "didn't understand what homosexuality was" until she moved to LA https://t.co/iAr2qwSoSJ 6 hours ago

Pu†o (ง︡’-‘︠)ง @missunitedface Chromatica II into 911 but Reese Witherspoon didn’t understand what homosexuality was until moving to LA 2 hours ago

Christian 🌴🍍 RT @GarbageTaint : @missunitedface Chromatica II into 911 but Reese Witherspoon didn’t understand what homosexuality was until moving to LA 2 hours ago

Tom Smoorenburg RT @nypost : Reese Witherspoon says she didn't understand being gay until she moved to LA https://t.co/mHXK15O8Yj https://t.co/HILbNuzanP 55 minutes ago