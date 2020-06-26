Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Glastonbury runs risk of bankruptcy if 2021 festival can't go ahead
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Glastonbury runs risk of bankruptcy if 2021 festival can't go ahead

Glastonbury runs risk of bankruptcy if 2021 festival can't go ahead

Michael Eavis has warned that if Glastonbury is unable to go ahead in 2021, the festival could go bust.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


Tweets about this

BiggestHitsRadi

Biggest HITS Radio - The UK's BIGGEST HITS Party - Glastonbury runs risk of bankruptcy if 2021 festival can't go ahead Michael Eavis has warned that if Glastonbury i… https://t.co/q8gEedfvgB 20 hours ago

LoveRadioLondon

Love RADIO London - The UK's COOLEST HITS - Michael Eavis has warned that if Glastonbury is unable to go ahead in 2021, the festival could go bust Glastonbury… https://t.co/WLw4NUnOUq 21 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Glastonbury runs risk of bankruptcy if 2021 festival can't go ahead - Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis says the… https://t.co/fkxI7x6LK3 2 days ago

notsignedtv

NotSigned.TV Glastonbury runs risk of bankruptcy if 2021 festival can't go ahead https://t.co/OgDmz1PiT8 2 days ago