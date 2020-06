NDRF rescues man trapped under concrete boulder in Guwahati

A team of 1st battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued a person who was trapped under a heavy concrete boulder at Kahilipara, Guwahati.

He was admitted to a hospital.

The landslide was triggered by the incessant rains.

Earlier this month, over 18 people were killed in several landslides in Assam.