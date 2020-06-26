Global  

Santa Cruz County Reopens Beaches As Coronavirus Cases Surge
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Santa Cruz County Reopens Beaches As Coronavirus Cases Surge

Santa Cruz County Reopens Beaches As Coronavirus Cases Surge

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Santa Cruz County reopened its beaches to the public on Friday.

Kiet Do reports.

(6/26/20)

