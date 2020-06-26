Santa Cruz County Reopens Beaches As Coronavirus Cases Surge
Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Santa Cruz County reopened its beaches to the public on Friday.
Kiet Do reports.
(6/26/20)
Parent Security Santa Cruz beaches: County reopens beaches, requires children to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise | #covid19 |… https://t.co/MXXtmlvUpr 3 hours ago
Gregory D. Evans Santa Cruz beaches: County reopens beaches, requires children to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise | #covid19 |… https://t.co/LlHt1b5bP4 3 hours ago
Corky Engel "Not willing to be governed" I like the sound of that. Actually, it' more like 'Not willing to be shackled anymore'… https://t.co/dbFWlAmn0l 4 hours ago
Luis Alonso Sanchez RT @sfchronicle: BREAKING: Santa Cruz County will reopen its beaches to the public beginning Friday, June 26, ending a two-month near-ban o… 20 hours ago
Cathlene Sareli Santa Cruz beaches: County reopens beaches, requires children to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise - ABC7 San Franc… https://t.co/ZShceVDA5h 1 day ago
RAW: Gov. Newsom and CDPH Director Dr. Angell Give Update On State's COVID-19 ResponseCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom and California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell discuss spiking coronavirus cases in the state, particularly Imperial County (6-26-2020)
Reopening: Beach Shutdowns End In Santa Cruz CountyAfter nearly two months, beaches in Santa Cruz County are once again open as of Friday. Kiet Do reports. (6/26/20)
Airport birds in Galapagos Islands feast on a french fryThe Galapagos Islands are home to many wonderful and fascinating creatures. Their finches are particularly famous after Charles Darwin landed here and discovered adaptations in the birds and other..