Will Ferrell Says 'Eurovision' Is Rachel McAdams' Best Comedic Role Since 'Mean Girls'

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" is now available on Netflix, with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams playing an Icelandic pop duo.

While McAdams is totally loveable in the comedy, Ferrell tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante that playing alongside Canada's sweetheart does have its challenges.

Plus, Dan Stevens shares which cast member would win a singing competition.