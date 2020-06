Reporter Update: Shelby Cassesse - Increased Fireworks In Pittsbugh Amid Coronavirus Pandemic



We love our fireworks here in Pittsburgh, but theyโ€™re problematic for some of our neighbors at pets, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:41 Published 26 minutes ago

No Chesney, No Regatta, No Fireworks: Coronavirus Pandemic Stealing Pittsburgh's Summer Fun



On this last Friday night in June, Alice Cooper was supposed to be in concert and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra was supposed to play the music live for a Star Wars' movie. But, like so many other.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:47 Published 4 hours ago