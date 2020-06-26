Hello Ninja Season 3 Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:29s - Published 5 days ago Hello Ninja Season 3 Hello Ninja Season 3 Trailer - Netflix - In their third season, the adventure-loving ninjas learn new katas, meet Wesley’s cousin, Gen, and visit Baa-chan’s hometown of Osaka, Japan. Season 3 arrives July 10 on Netflix! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend