Baseball tournament for seniors played in Oxford

Friday in Oxford, senior baseball players who didn't get to finish their final season got to wear their school colors one last time.

887 people died from the virus, and nearly 19 thousand recovered from the virus.

In education news, the tupelo public school district announced its blue print when it comes for students and teachers heading back to class this fall.

That plan includes social distancing and options for on- line classes.

The plan gives families a choice: students can have classroom instruction with strict distancing and sanitary guidelines in place, or they can have complete online instruction from outside school.

The blueprint's plans for safety include spacing of desks in classrooms. workers will install touch- less water fountains .

Administrators will limit gatherings and activities.

Superintendent picou said this is a rapidly evolving situation .

When school starts back, administrators may have to adjust the plan to ensure everyone's safety.

And don't forget, if you live in pontotoc county, school district leaders want your input on how they should resume with the new school year. The district released a draft of it's plan, asking parents, guardians, and community members to review the proposal and give feedback. The district outlines what the year could look like depending on how the coronavirus spreads through the community. Senior baseball players who didn't get to finish their final season got to wear their school colors one last time. Heath Fullilove organized the tournament for seniors to come together and play.

65 players signed up to play, but due to inclement weather, only enough for two teams showed up, but they made the most of it, playing a seven inning game and then holding an impromptu home run derby.

For the players who did show up, it meant a lot to trot out onto the diamond in their high school uniforms.