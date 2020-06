3 o'clock on november 7th then mercer rounds out its home schedule against charleston southern at noon on november 14th speaking of football ... morehouse announced today that it's canceling its 2020 football season because of the coronavirus pandemic ... morehouse also will not compete in

Morehouse college announced Friday that it's canceling its 2020 football and season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The long wait for football is over with the 2019/20 Premier League season now back underway. The...