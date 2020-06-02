Suchitra demands justice for Jayaraj-Fenix, compares the custodial death to George Floyd | Oneindia

The death in police custody of a father and son arrested last Friday for keeping their mobile phone shop in Tuticorin open beyond permitted hours has led to anger across Tamil Nadu.

The family of father-son pair alleges was police brutality in jail.

Family members of the store owners - Jayaraj and his son Fenix allege that there were injuries to the and other tell-tale signs of torture on the two bodies, and have demanded charges against the policemen involved.

According to a First Information Report filed on the basis of a police complaint, the two men rolled on the ground and that is how they suffered internal injuries.

They were also accused of throwing abuses at the police and threatening to them.

Charges against them include criminal intimidation, defiance and abuse.

At the sub-jail where the store owners were kept, Fenix, the son, first complained of chest pain.

He died in hospital.

His father, who complained of severe fever, was also shifted to hospital, where he died