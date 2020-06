Glasgow stabbing attack: Injured police officer named Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published 5 minutes ago Glasgow stabbing attack: Injured police officer named Constable David Whyte has been named as the police officer seriously injured in a stabbing attack at a Glasgow hotel.Police said a male suspect was shot dead by an armed unit and that the attack was not being treated as terrorism. 0

