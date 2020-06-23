Global  

Suspect shot dead and police officer stabbed in Glasgow incident
Suspect shot dead and police officer stabbed in Glasgow incident

Suspect shot dead and police officer stabbed in Glasgow incident

An officer has been stabbed and a man shot by police during a major incident in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said a male suspect was shot dead by an armed unit and that an officer is receiving treatment in hospital.

