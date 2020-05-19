Plan to scrap quarantine for some holidays abroad

Foreign holidays have been given the green light after ministers confirmed the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to the UK will be scrapped for a slew of popular destinations.

Trips to France, Greece and Spain look on the cards after the Government confirmed it will revise the quarantine measures next week.

In place of the quarantine arrangements will be a traffic light system, with officials placing countries into green, amber and red categories based on the prevalence of coronavirus within each nation’s borders.