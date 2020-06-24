Covid update: 60% infections in June; notice over Coronil trials; PM lauds Yogi

From the number of infections in the month of June to update of International and domestic flights in India, here are the top updates of Covid-19 pandemic.

India recorded the highest daily jump of over 17,000 Covid cases on Friday.

The recovery rate in the country is however improving steadily.

International flights to remain suspended till July 15.

Domestic airlines allowed to operate at 45% capacity.

Meanwhile, Jaipur hospital got a notice for conducting trials of Patanjali’s drug on Covid patients.

