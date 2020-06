Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family To Turn His Patna Home Into A Memorial

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family released a statement saying an emotional goodbye to their son Gulshan.

They also shared the news that the family will turn his Patna home into a memorial.

On the other hand, TV celebs resumed work with Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Path Santhan sharing his pictures from set shooting as Anurag Basu.

