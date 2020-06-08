'35,000 people from abroad...': Delhi CM explains Covid spread, lists 5 weapons

Delhi Chief Minister listed 5 'weapons' deployed by the national capital in its fight against Covid-19.

Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi's fight against the virus began in March when around 35,000 people arrived from various parts of the world, many of them from Covid-hit countries.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said that since information about the virus was sketchy at that time, over 30,000 people returned home and unwittingly spread it.

From increasing beds and testing, to measures such as use of blood plasma therapy, Kejriwal listed 5 main ways in which the national capital is fighting off Covid.

Watch the full video for more.