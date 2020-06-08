Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'35,000 people from abroad...': Delhi CM explains Covid spread, lists 5 weapons
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 12:43s - Published
'35,000 people from abroad...': Delhi CM explains Covid spread, lists 5 weapons

'35,000 people from abroad...': Delhi CM explains Covid spread, lists 5 weapons

Delhi Chief Minister listed 5 'weapons' deployed by the national capital in its fight against Covid-19.

Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi's fight against the virus began in March when around 35,000 people arrived from various parts of the world, many of them from Covid-hit countries.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said that since information about the virus was sketchy at that time, over 30,000 people returned home and unwittingly spread it.

From increasing beds and testing, to measures such as use of blood plasma therapy, Kejriwal listed 5 main ways in which the national capital is fighting off Covid.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Delhi's worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug [Video]

Covid update: Delhi's worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug

From the national capital witnessing its worst one-day increase in cases, to Patanjali's self-professed Covid drug coming under the government's scanner - here are the top ten news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:51Published
COVID: Student uses 3D printer at home to design masks for Delhi Police [Video]

COVID: Student uses 3D printer at home to design masks for Delhi Police

To honour their selfless efforts to control the spread of coronavirus disease, a class 10 student distributed 100 face shields to Delhi Police. He is making face shields and masks using 3D printers at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
Unlock 1.0: Devotees gather at temples across the country to offer prayers [Video]

Unlock 1.0: Devotees gather at temples across the country to offer prayers

People gathered at Jhandewalan Temple to offer prayers on June 08. Devotees queue outside Shree Dodda Ganapathi Temple at Basavanagudi to offer prayers. Devotees were also seen offering prayers at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published