Funeral procession of a car: Protest against fuel price hike in Chandigarh

Congress workers staged a demonstration in Chandigarh by taking out a symbolic funeral procession of a car.

Chandigarh Mahila Congress was protesting against the recent sharp hike in fuel prices.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 80.38 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 80.40 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 87.14 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 78.71 per litre.

The protestors said that amid the Covid pandemic, a second crisis had been imposed on people.

Watch the full video for more.