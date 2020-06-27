Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mourners gather in Reading's market place for a vigil to remember victims of attack
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Mourners gather in Reading's market place for a vigil to remember victims of attack

Mourners gather in Reading's market place for a vigil to remember victims of attack

Home Secretary Priti Patel joins mourners gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of the Reading attack on June 20.

Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, has been charged with three counts of murder, Thames Valley Police said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Vigil held for Reading attack victims [Video]

Vigil held for Reading attack victims

A vigil has been held for the victims of the Reading attack which saw three people murdered. The event took place exactly a week after the tragic event. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:14Published