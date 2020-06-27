Mourners gather in Reading's market place for a vigil to remember victims of attack
Home Secretary Priti Patel joins mourners gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of the Reading attack on June 20.
Khairi Saadallah, 25, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, has been charged with three counts of murder, Thames Valley Police said.
Vigil held for Reading attack victimsA vigil has been held for the victims of the Reading attack which saw three people murdered. The event took place exactly a week after the tragic event.