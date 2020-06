Paralympian Angela Madsen found dead while trying to row from California to Hawaii

CNN reports three-time Paralympian and six-time Guinness World Record holder Angela Madsen died earlier this week.

The 60-year-old passed while attempting a solo row from Los Angeles to Honolulu.

Madsen had been alone at sea for 60 days.

The US Coast Guard discovered her body late Monday night, several hours after she last made contact with anyone.

A paraplegic, Madsen was a beloved advocate for both LGBTQ and disability rights.

Madsen served as a Marine in her 20s when she injured her back.