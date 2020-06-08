More reopens in Illinois in time for weekend

Coronavirus ruined graduation plans this past spring... but some communities are moving on with ceremonies this summer.

We'll take you to a celebration in palestine in celebration in palestine in just a bit... but first... news 10's dominic miranda leads off our coverage of how coronavirus is impacting the wabash valley with more on what has reopened in illinois just in time for the weekend.

Do} the state of illinois is at the beginning of opening back up!

Bars..restaurants..retail stores..parks..and, yes, pools like the pelican cove aquatic center here in robinson, illinois are at the beginning stages of opening back up with limited capacity.

Now i caught up with some of the communities here in the wabash valley like this pool to see how they're doing..

And how happy they are to start getting back to normalcy.

Pk} phase four of restore illinois is underway.

Many businesses are opening for the first time since march.

This includes pelican cove aquatic center in robinson, illinois.

They've been closed for 3 and a half months.

Robinson's superintendent of parks mike shimer says 286 people showed up on the first day of being back open.

Although it's a little different...he says the community is excited for the pool to be back up and running.

"from what i've seen from the "from what i've seen from the public...they're very cooperative.

They're interested in being here.

They understand that we must adhere to several new rules.

You can see they want to be here and will do that."

Some of those new rules include taking temperatures at the door...offering handwashing stations... and limiting capacity to 50 percent.

The same goes for the paris theatre in paris, illinois.

It also just opened for the first time since march.

Theater owner brent barnhart says abiding by these restictions will help his staff ease back into work.

"obviously everyone in paris and the surrounding communities are excited and our staff are very excited to be reopened and showing movies again.

/// "it's a good opportunity to have a slow reopen and feel out how everything is going to operate going forward."

Back at the pool... shimer says he thinks all the people of illinois are going to continue working together.

He's happy to get back in a routine.

"we're impressed that people are trying to social distance even in this climate.

I think everyone in our community are very happy to be back to some semblance of normalcy."

Do} now it's important to remember, governor pritzker has said that this may be all subject to change based on the latest data and guidance on a state level and a national level.

In illinois, dm, news 10.

Here is a here is a closer look now at the changes in place under phase 4 of the "restore illinois" plan.

This is called the "revitalization phase."

It means the rate of covid-19 infections is going down... and testing is up.

Groups of 50 or fewer people are now allowed.

All health care... childcare... and educational facilities can open.

All non-essential employees can return to work.

Bars... restaurants... personal care services like salons and gyms can open with limits on capacity.

It's the same for