Some States Scale Back Plans To Reopen Economies After Coronavirus Cases Spike
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed the 2.5 million mark.

Some states across the south and west are now scaling back plans to reopen economies; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.

