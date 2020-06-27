Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I will not coach for 20 years, it's exhausting', says Zidane
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:02s - Published
'I will not coach for 20 years, it's exhausting', says Zidane

'I will not coach for 20 years, it's exhausting', says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he won't be coaching for 20 years as side prepare to visit Espanyol.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Zidane: Coaching wears you out, I won't do it for 20 years

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane says being a coach is exhausting and insists he has no intention of...
News24 - Published



Tweets about this

hinterland33

Leigh @RL__Talk I think he will unless they wanna pay him out 5 years Contract 5 year contract With 1 year option in favour of coach 5 minutes ago

drakebenjamin13

The Machine RT @ETHSports: We lost Coach Steve King on this day 6 years ago. SIX YEARS and there is still not a day that goes by that we do not think… 1 hour ago

am_gxxx

DADDY GAGA. Champions of England 19/20 @Creber_ @chemyholic @goal Pep can’t accept a Dortmund, Lyon, AC Milan or Atletico Madrid job, but Klopp will accep… https://t.co/hR7dCoXRhm 2 hours ago

coach_tanderson

Tim Anderson ® After grinding for 12 straight years I’m enjoying this time away from the game. It has given me time to work on me,… https://t.co/yUI85xr3rE 4 hours ago

Pauliepark

PauliePark @9_Moley you're a NFL fan like me ... & I'm a Cowboys fan so not currently frothing ... 10 years time ... Seibold w… https://t.co/JKlIEft1fM 4 hours ago

AyoooAshley

Nurse Ayooo ✨ Listen, a coach bag will last you 50 years no lie lol I have a coach cross body bag that was passed down from my Na… https://t.co/VZHsrW6Xff 4 hours ago

NrsgJBHCtwmn1

Julia Burcham-Hawks ♌🇺🇸🏁 RT @AlphaMind101: I’ve worked with many great Traders over the past few years as a coach. Exceptional traders who‘ve proved it’s possible t… 4 hours ago