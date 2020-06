‘India knows how to look at its enemies in the eye’: PM Modi | Mann Ki Baat

In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that India knows how to be friends but also knows how to look at its enemies in the eye and retaliate.

While talking about the clash between India and China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, PM Modi said that a befitting reply has been given to those coveting India’s territories.

