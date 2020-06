Watch: PM Modi’s message for those who want 2020 to end soon

PM Modi shared a message for those who think the year 2020 isn’t auspicious and want it to end soon.

In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, “Problems and crisis do come in our lives but should we label the year 2020 as a bad year because of these challenges?

Is it correct to believe that the whole year will be as the first six months?

Not at all.

My dear countrymen, absolutely not.” Watch the full video for more.