Emergency should be remembered as it attacked roots of our democracy: HM Shah

On June 28, in an exclusive interview with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Asian New International (ANI) Editor Smita Prakash held conversation on several key issues amid COVID-19 situation in the country.

"After Indira ji, was there any Congress president from outside Gandhi family What democracy do they talk of I didn't do any politics during COVID.

You look at my tweets of the past 10 years.

Every June 25, I give a statement," said Amit Shah on his tweet about Emergency.

"Emergency should be remembered by people as it attacked the roots of our democracy.

No political worker or citizen should forget.

There should be awareness about it.

It is not about a party but about the attack on the country's democracy," he added.