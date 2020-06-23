Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side will give newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.
Pep Guardiola on Man City's defeat against ChelseaPep Guardiola gives a post-match press conference following Man City's loss against Chelsea.The game's result meant Liverpool finally sealed their first top-flight crown since 1990.
Being 20 points ahead of this Man City side was unthinkable, says KloppLiverpool boss Juergen Klopp says he is amazed that they are 20 points ahead of a strong Manchester City squad but that he is not focused on whether Pep Guardiola's side can catch up in the Premier..