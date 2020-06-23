Global  

Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:01s - Published
Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side will give newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

