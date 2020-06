Vikram Chandra on global Covid tally past 10m, call for justice in TN case

With one million fresh cases registered in the last 6 days, Covid numbers have exceeded the 10 million mark around the world.

With early 5 lakh deaths, data shows that two-thirds of the total coronavirus cases were reported in May-June.

Meanwhile, outrage over the custodial death of father-son duo Jayaraj and Fenix, in Tuticorin has prompted the Tamil Nadu government to hand the case over to the CBI.

Top Stories with Vikram Chandra