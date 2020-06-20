Malawi opposition leader sworn in as president
Lazarus Chakwera won the rerun of the presidential election with just less than 59 percent of the vote, marking a landmark result in African politics.
Malawi presidential election: Lazarus Chakwera declared winnerOpposition alliance leader defeats incumbent Peter Mutharika to win presidency in landmark vote rerun.
Vote counting under way in Malawi's presidential election rerunSix million registered to take part in the poll after incumbent Mutharika's re-election was annulled over rigging.
