Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Malawi opposition leader sworn in as president
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Malawi opposition leader sworn in as president

Malawi opposition leader sworn in as president

Lazarus Chakwera won the rerun of the presidential election with just less than 59 percent of the vote, marking a landmark result in African politics.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Malawi opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera wins historic poll rerun

Lazarus Chakwera wins nearly 60% of the vote to defeat the incumbent and become Malawi's president.
BBC News - Published

Malawi leader blasts vote rerun as opposition poised to win

LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi’s president on Saturday called the historic re-run of the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •WorldNews




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Malawi presidential election: Lazarus Chakwera declared winner [Video]

Malawi presidential election: Lazarus Chakwera declared winner

Opposition alliance leader defeats incumbent Peter Mutharika to win presidency in landmark vote rerun.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published
Vote counting under way in Malawi's presidential election rerun [Video]

Vote counting under way in Malawi's presidential election rerun

Six million registered to take part in the poll after incumbent Mutharika's re-election was annulled over rigging.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
When we are fighting in Galwan, a leader is damaging morale of forces: JP Nadda [Video]

When we are fighting in Galwan, a leader is damaging morale of forces: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on June 20 slammed opposition and claimed that a particular leader is bringing morale of forces down. "When we are fighting in Galwan, a leader is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published