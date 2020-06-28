Mystery Shooter Fired 12 Times Into Protest

(Newser) – Gunfire erupted at a protest against police violence Saturday, leaving one man dead and another person injured.

Details are scant, but a bystander video (WARNING: disturbing images) shows a man just outside Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky, shooting at a tent-filled area more than a dozen times, the Courier-Journal reports.

Sheriff's personnel tried saving a male victim but couldn't, and a second victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that don't seem life-threatening.

The site was central to ongoing demonstrations for Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by Louisville police executing a no-knock warrant at her apartment in March.