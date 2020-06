Former CDC Head: It Is Not More Tests. It Is More Spread Of The Virus

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that the increase in COVID-19 is because more tests are being carried out.

But according to HuffPost, at least one prominent medical professional begs to differ.

Dr. Tom Frieden is a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a doctor, a scientist, an epidemiologist, I can tell you with 100% certainty that in most states where you’re seeing an increase, it is a real increase.

It is not more tests.

Dr.