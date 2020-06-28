A 27-year old University of Kentucky graduate was shot and killed Saturday night while attending a 'Black Lives Matter' event at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville.

UK graduate shot and killed at protest in Louisville

C1 3 killed last night during a shooting in louisville at the park that's become a hub for protesters.

Louisville police say that man was 27-year-old tyler gerth of louisville...a university of kentucky graduate.

We told you last night reports of shots fired came in around 9 p-m during a black lives matter protest at jefferson square park downtown.

W-h-a-s t-v in louisville reports steven nelson lopez is in custody...accused in the shooting.

Officers say he's been arrested a couple times during recent protests for charges like "inciting a riot".

Several people showed up at the park today...but police handed out flyers...saying camping and cooking are banned at the park.

They even cleared tents protesters had been using to stay overnight...saying peaceful protests will still be allowed during the day...but not overnight.

###