Microsoft Takes Away One Of The Few Remaining Loopholes Offered To Windows 10 Users

For Pro, Education, and Enterprise users of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system, there used to be some perks.

One benefit Home users didn't have was the ability to postpone major updates for up to a year.

But now, Gizmodo reports Microsoft has quietly dropped the feature.

Now, the optional delay has been shortened to 35 days, which is what Home users have.

According to Microsoft, this change is intentional, and was made to 'prevent confusion.